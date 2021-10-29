Log in
Rural Electrification Project Stage II - P160658

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
The objective of the Second Rural Electrification Project Stage Project is to support increased penetration of renewable energy and increased access to electricity services in the dispersed off-grid areas of Vanuatu. There are three components to the project, the first component being provision of solar home systems and micro grids systems in rural areas of Vanuatu. This component will support expansion of access to reliable electricity service in...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 06:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
