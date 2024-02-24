STORY: As cowboy boots stomped and fringe flew, politics were still on their minds.

"I'm voting for Donald Trump, because I love him, and I think he's the only one that can help our country," said Debbie Kremer, resident of Summerville, South Carolina.

"I would love to see a female make it. I think she would be just more neutral. There won't be so, all this discontent that we have in our country, I think she is going to unite people. I really do," said Jadwiga Dide, resident of Goose Creek, South Carolina.

On the campaign trail, analysts and allies say, Haley is appealing not just to "anti-Trump" Republicans, but also to "pre-Trump" Republicans, who prefer policies that were more common before the former president came onto the scene.

That dynamic has been on display this week as Haley has crisscrossed South Carolina ahead of the state's crucial Feb. 24 primary, which she is expected to lose.

Said Trump supporter Glenn Warren of Charleston, South Carolina, "I think for the country, if he behaves himself and watches what he says, how he treats people, I think he'd be good."