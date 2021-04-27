Rush to hospitals, big gatherings worsen India COVID crisis - WHO

GENEVA, April 27 (Reuters) - People in India are rushing
unnecessarily to hospital, exacerbating a crisis over surging
COVID-19 infections caused by mass gatherings, more contagious
variants and low vaccination rates, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
India's death toll is now pushing towards 200,000, and
hospitals that do not have enough oxygen supplies and beds are
turning away coronavirus patients.
The WHO is providing critical equipment and supplies to
India, including 4,000 oxygen concentrators, which only require
an energy source, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.
Less than 15% of people infected with COVID-19 actually need
hospital care and even fewer will need oxygen, he said.
"Currently, part of the problem is that many people rush to
the hospital (also because they do not have access to
information/advice), even though home-based care monitoring at
home can be managed very safely," Jasarevic said.
Community-level centres should screen and triage patients
and provide advice on safe home care, while information is also
made available via hotlines or dashboards, he said.
"As is true in any country, WHO has said the combination of
relaxing of personal protective measures, mass gatherings and
more contagious variants while vaccine coverage is still low can
create a perfect storm," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Angus MacSwan)