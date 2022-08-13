Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rushdie attack suspect charged with attempted murder

08/13/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: New York state prosecutors on Saturday said Hadi Matar, the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, has been charged with attempted murder and is being held without bond.

The 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, is accused of stabbing Rushdie in the neck and abdomen on stage as the Indian-born author was about to give a lecture at an event in western New York state.

Rushdie was being introduced to give a talk to an audience of hundreds on artistic freedom when the attacker rushed to the stage.

Matar, who bought a pass to the event, was arrested at the scene by a state trooper after being wrestled to the ground by audience members.

After hours of surgery, the 75-year-old author was on a ventilator and unable to speak as of Friday evening.

State and federal law enforcement agencies, including in New Jersey, were working to understand the planning and preparation which preceded the attack and determine whether additional charges should be filed.

According to a report from NBC New York, a preliminary law enforcement review of Matar's social media accounts showed he was sympathetic to Shi'ite extremism and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, although no definitive links had been found.

Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, has lived with a bounty on his head since 1989, when Iran's supreme leader at the time urged Muslims to kill him over his novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages.

There has been no official government reaction in Iran to the attack on Rushdie, but several hardline Iranian newspapers on Saturday heaped praise on his attacker.

Iran's Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by the supreme leader, said: "A thousand bravos ... to the brave and dutiful person who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York."

Elsewhere, the stabbing was condemned by writers and world leaders as an assault on freedom of expression.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pRushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran, says UK PM candidate Sunak
RE
05:43pMore cash needed to save Britons from destitution in energy crisis - PM contender Sunak
RE
05:37pRushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran, says UK PM candidate Sunak
RE
05:33pFour Latam nations back Castillo as Peru political crisis continues
RE
05:06pVeteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results
RE
04:14pUS tells India that Indian ship used to reroute Russian-linked fuel to New York
RE
04:09pRushdie attack suspect charged with attempted murder
RE
03:40pUkraine says it is targeting Russians shooting at, or from nuclear plant
RE
03:38pUK's Liz Truss 22 points ahead in race to be next PM -Opinium poll
RE
03:37pUK's Liz Truss 22 points ahead in race to be next PM -Opinium poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARMOUR Residential REIT : ARR Company Update
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE -WITH SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINED, SIZE OF…
3Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Earnings Releases 2Q22
4Green Automotive : Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022 and Decembe..
5Teaser: REFAP Cluster July 15, 2022

HOT NEWS