Rusia & Venezuela sign legal instruments to strengthen strategic Cooperation

04/01/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Caracas.- The Russia-Venezuela High Level Intergovernmental Commission (HLIC) signed 12 relevant legal instruments last Tuesday, with the view to strengthen strategic cooperation between both nations.

The information was given by Mr. Tareck El Aissami, co-chairman of HLIC and Sector vice-president to the Economic Area, during an important encounter held at Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, along with Mr. Nicolás Maduro Moros, President to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in the framework of the high-level visit of Mr. Yuri Borisov, Russian Federation vice-president and co-president to the HLIC on Russia's side.

'In this working day with the Russian commission, held last Tuesday in Caracas, we have reviewed the different areas of this model bilateral relationship, and we have signed 12 relevant instruments related to oil, mining, industry, health, education, science, culture and technology in order to increase the level of our mutual cooperation', said he.

During the visit of Mr. Yuri Borisov, Russian Federation vice-president and co-president to the Russia-Venezuela HLIC, Venezuela proposed a structured Venezuela-Russia 2021-2031 agenda, in the framework of the Carabobo Battle Bicentenary, which will allow foster cooperation level and strategic relations at a higher level.

Mr. El Aisami pointed out that 'New and exceptional initiatives have been achieved through this encounter, to expand and strength our bilateral cooperation, within the horizon of a special 2021-2031 agenda, projected for the next ten years, on the occasion of Carabobo Battle Bicentenary'.

He also said that the fifteenth Russia-Venezuela High Level Intergovernmental Commission session shall be held in the city of Moscow, during the second semester of 2021.'We are getting ready along with our technical commissions and staff to guarantee a successful working meeting'.

In this sense, he stressed that 'the outcome from these fruitful working sessions will allow the building of new mutual benefit work strategies so that the great Russia and the heroic people of Venezuela will move towards new horizons of prosperity and wellbeing, under the holy principle of self-determination, independence and sovereignty of our peoples'.

During the working day last Tuesday, technical commissions were installed related to the economic, commercial, transport, industry, credit and finance and technical-military areas.
El Aisssami thanked for the support given by the Russian government to the Venezuelan people amidst the pandemic, particularly by the sending of the first doses of Sputnik V vaccine, 'which is a sample of President Vladimir Putin's leadership and Russia's historic key role in the international concert, displaying its scientific, technological and humanistic capability against Covid-19'.

PDVSA - Petróleos de Venezuela SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 21:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
