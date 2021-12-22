Russell Investments Canada Limited Announces Monthly Distributions for Exchange Traded Fund Series

Russell Investments Canada Limited (“Russell Investments Canada”) today announced the December 2021 cash distributions for the ETF Series of certain mutual funds (“ETF Series”). Unitholders of record of the ETF Series, as of the Record Date, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on the Payment Date.

Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Cash Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Record Date Payment Date Exchange Russell Investments Fixed Income Pool RIFI $0.0308 78249T103 CA78249T1030 December 31, 2021 January 6, 2022 TSX Russell Investments Global Infrastructure Pool RIIN $0.065 78250R103 CA78250R1038 December 31, 2021 January 6, 2022 TSX Russell Investments Real Assets RIRA $0.067 78250P107 CA78250P1071 December 31, 2021 January 6, 2022 TSX

The Manager, Russell Investments Canada, administers and manages the ETF Series.

About Russell Investments Canada Limited

Russell Investments Canada Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russell Investments Group, Ltd. Established in 1985, Russell Investments Canada Limited has its head office in Toronto.

About Russell Investments

Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve the financial security of its clients. The firm is the world’s sixth-largest investment adviser, with CA$3.7 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 6/30/2021) and CA$418.1 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2021) for clients in 32 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 18 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Toronto, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the ETF Series Units. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus. Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts carefully before investing. The ETF Series Units are not guaranteed, their value may change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as or similar to, "expects", "anticipates", "believes" or negative versions thereof. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are inherently subject to, among other things, risk, uncertainties and assumptions about economic factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated. We encourage you to consider these and other factors carefully before making any investment decisions and we urge you to avoid placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Russell Investments has no specific intention of updating any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the fund, please see the specific risks of mutual funds section of the prospectus. Units of ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase risk of loss.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. Income tax considerations for investors are contained in the prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Russell Investments is the operating name of a group of companies under common management, including Russell Investments Canada Limited. Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments’ management.

Copyright © Russell Investments Canada Limited 2021. All rights reserved.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

