Russell Investments Canada Limited : Announces Upcoming Redemption of the Series ETF Units of Russell Investments Global Unconstrained Bond Pool

Russell Investments Canada Limited (the “Manager”) announced today that all of the outstanding Series ETF units (the “Units”) of Russell Investments Global Unconstrained Bond Pool (the “Fund”) will be redeemed for cash at their net asset value per Unit on November 30, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption amount will be paid on the December 2, 2021. The Manager has concluded that, due the relatively small number of Units outstanding, the ongoing expenses allocable to the Units is disproportionately large and it would be in the best interest of Unitholders to redeem the Units for cash. The last day on which the Units (TSX: RIGU) will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange is November 30, 2021.

Russell Investments Canada Limited will continue to offer its existing Series ETF units of Russell Investments Fixed Income Pool (RIFI), Russell Investments Global Infrastructure Pool (RIIN) and Russell Investments Real Assets (RIRA), which have been trading on the TSX since January 22, 2020.

About Russell Investments Canada Limited

Russell Investments Canada Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russell Investments Group, Ltd. Established in 1985, Russell Investments Canada Limited has its head office in Toronto.

About Russell Investments

Russell Investments is a leading outsourced CIO (OCIO) partner and global investment solutions firm providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve the financial security of its clients. The firm is the world’s fifth-largest investment adviser, with CAD$3.57 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) and CAD$410.6 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2021) for clients in 32 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 18 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Toronto, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

Please note: Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States of America.

Russell Investments is the operating name of a group of companies under common management, including Russell Investments Canada Limited. Russell Investments' ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates, with a significant minority stake held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners. Russell Investments' employees and Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLC also hold minority, non-controlling, ownership stakes.

