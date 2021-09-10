Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Russia, Belarus plan single energy market

09/10/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Russia and Belarus appear to have made some progress towards integrating their economies, having agreed this week to establish a common energy market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow on 9 September, and intend to sign documents establishing a unified gas market until December 2023. Putin said Moscow has agreed to keep gas prices for Belarus in 2022 at this year's level at a time when prices in western Europe are at record levels.

'In addition, an agreement on the integration of oil and oil products markets is envisaged, as well as an agreement on a common electricity market,' Putin told a joint news conference, without offering any more details.

As Russia's closest ally, Minsk has for decades received discounted gas from Russia even though Lukashenko has never been particularly eager to implement agreements related to the 1999 Union State treaty, which envisage a gradual economic and political merger between the two countries.

This week Putin said that the sides had agreed to focus on economic integration first, including closer alignment on taxes, labour legislation and pensions. Russia agreed to provide a new loan of $630mn to Minsk.

'We must first create an economic base, an economic foundation, in order to move forward, including on the political track,' Putin said.

Although Moscow and Minsk argue from time to time about oil pricing, most of the crude supply to Belarus' 323,000 b/d Mozyr refinery comes from Russian producers. Deliveries to the country's 240,000 b/d Novopolotsk refinery have been suspended for several months because of US sanctions targeting Belarus. Russian crude supplies to Belarus almost dried up in the first quarter of last year because of a pricing dispute, which was subsequently settled.

By Oksana Yablokova

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 16:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pZYROX MINING INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:58pShipping woes, discounts bite into Kroger's margins, shares fall
RE
12:56pEQUINOR : Reaffirms its Commitment to Angolan Exploration The Norwegian-based energy company celebrates 30 years in Angola by reaffirming their commitment to the country and its promising industry
AQ
12:56pAZUL 3D : and Wilson Sporting Goods Develop New 3D-Printed Pickleball Paddles
BU
12:54pUNICREDIT S P A : Italy's AMCO ready to process Stage 2 loans
RE
12:53pBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:52pCURTIS BANKS : Interim Results Presentation 2021
PU
12:52pSALESFORCE COM : Everything You Know About Trade Promotion Management Is Wrong
PU
12:52pORACLE ENERGY : Closes $1 million financing
PU
12:52pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Analyst Day Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..
5Inflation data pressures Wall Street shares, offsets U.S.-China optimis..

HOT NEWS