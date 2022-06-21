Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia: Britain asks for help over Donetsk death sentences

06/21/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ambassador of Russia to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin attends an interview with Reuters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador in London said on Tuesday that Britain had asked for Moscow's help in connection with two British citizens sentenced to death in a Russian-backed separatist region for fighting for Ukraine.

A court in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine this month sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death for "mercenary activities".

Their families deny that the trio, who were contracted by the Ukrainian armed forces, are mercenaries. Britain says its citizens were regular soldiers and should be exempt under the Geneva Conventions from prosecution for participation in hostilities.

"There was an approach by the British to us - they sent us a note but the note was so full of such arrogant and didactic expressions that it really didn't produce any desire in us to cooperate in these questions," Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Russia-24 TV.

"They need to approach the DPR - our recommendation remains the same," Kelin said.

Though Russia does not carry out the death penalty, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, whose independence is recognised only by Moscow, have it on their statute books.

Britain's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03pFrench central bank cuts growth outlook, sees higher inflation
RE
12:03pAccor to sell 10.8% stake in ennismore to qatari consortium for…
RE
11:59aShell says its Nigeria asset sale not affected by court ruling
RE
11:57aHarbour Energy CEO warns of lower UK investment due to windfall tax
RE
11:52aBritish union rejects Rolls-Royce's latest pay offer
RE
11:52aFactbox-U.S. Supreme Court takes broad view of religious rights in key cases
RE
11:42aBritain backs offering monkeypox vaccine to broader population
RE
11:41aRUSSIA : Britain asks for help over Donetsk death sentences
RE
11:41aU.S. SEC says charges Egan-Jones, CEO with conflict of interest violations
RE
11:40aSwitzerland imported Russian gold in May for first time since Ukraine attack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2Futures jump after worst week for S&P 500 since March 2020
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, American Tower, Bohoo, DoorDash, Intel...
4Rolls Royce offers cash to workers facing high cost of living
5Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

HOT NEWS