Russia: EU Presidents condemn Russian sanctions against EU nationals

05/02/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
Joint statement by the Presidents of the European Council, Commission and Parliament on the imposition of restrictive measures on eight EU nationals by Russia.

'We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's decision of the Russian authorities to ban eight European Union nationals from entering the Russian territory. This includes the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, Vice President of the European Commission Věra Jourová, as well as six EU Member States' officials. This action is unacceptable, lacks any legal justification and is entirely groundless. It targets the European Union directly, not only the individuals concerned.

This decision is the latest, striking demonstration of how the Russian Federation has chosen confrontation with the EU instead of agreeing to redress the negative trajectory of our bilateral relations.The EU reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to the Russian authorities' decision.'

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 30 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 19:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
