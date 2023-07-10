MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Top diplomats from Russia and the Gulf states agreed to work on development of energy resources' supply chains, TASS news agency said, cited their joint statement on Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Porter)
