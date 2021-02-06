Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Russia: High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell concludes visit to Russia

02/06/2021 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, visited Moscow from 4-6 February. During the visit, High Representative Borrell had a wide-ranging discussion on EU-Russia relations and the global geopolitical landscape with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He also met with representatives of Russian civil society organisations, including representatives of non-governmental organisations that face severe restrictions on their work as a result of Russian legislation, members of the European business community, as well as Russian academics and think-tank representatives on the internal, foreign and economic policies of Russia.

During the bilateral consultations with Foreign Minister Lavrov, a broad spectrum of foreign policy issues was addressed including Russia's actions in Ukraine, the need to respect the democratic choice of the people of Belarus, and other conflicts in the neighbourhood. The High Representative stressed that, in line with the Helsinki Final Act, stability in Europe must be based on cooperation, respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. They also discussed cooperation within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) - the Iran nuclear deal, and the Middle East Peace Process, among other issues.

High Representative Borrell and Minister Lavrov also discussed possible engagement in key areas, such as cross-border cooperation, research and innovation, as well as ways to jointly address global challenges, such as climate change and public health.

The High Representative expressed clearly the European Union's deep concern for the deteriorating human rights situation in Russia and the deliberate attempts to silence critical voices, NGOs and civil society. He reiterated the European Union's strong condemnation of the recent sentencing of Alexei Navalny, which followed his illegal detention and assassination attempt by a chemical nerve agent on Russian soil. He reiterated that the European Union expects Mr Navalny's immediate and unconditional release, along with those arbitrarily detained in recent demonstrations. He stated that EU Foreign Ministers would discuss the implications of Mr Navalny's sentencing and further EU action, having already imposed sanctions over the prohibited use of a chemical weapon, at this month's Foreign Affairs Council. During Mr Borrell's visit, EU diplomats maintained contact with Mr Navalny's lawyers.

High Representative Borrell strongly condemned the decision of the Russian authorities to expel three European diplomats and rejected the allegations that they conducted activities incompatible with their status as foreign diplomats. He called on the Russian authorities to reconsider this decision, stressing European Union's unity and solidarity with the Member States concerned.

Before his departure from Moscow, High Representative Borrell paid tribute to Boris Nemtsov, a leading opposition figure who was murdered six years ago in the heart of Moscow, at the site of his assassination.

Summarising his visit, Josep Borrell said: 'Diplomatic channels need to remain open, not only to de-escalate crises or incidents, but to hold direct exchanges, deliver firm and frank messages, all the more so when relations are far from satisfactory. I will debrief my EU colleagues on the outcome of my visit at the Foreign Affairs Council on 22 February, where we will have a dedicated discussion on EU-Russia relations, ahead of the strategic debate on EU-Russia relations at the March European Council'.

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Russia published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 18:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aCompany Announces the Release of “Miyacoffee Single Drip" the Perfect Size for One Cup of Coffee
GL
07:05aBTBT SECURITIES FRAUD : Hagens Berman Notifies Bit Digital (BTBT) Investors of Major Executive Departures in the Wake of Securities Suit, Investors with Significant Losses Should Contact the Firm Now
GL
07:05aLaunch of Matcha & Hojicha Flavored Konpeito for the Sophisticated Candy Lover in the US
GL
07:03aRUSSIA : High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell concludes visit to Russia
PU
07:03a06.02.2021 (18 : 44 CET) - RBI signs agreement on the acquisition of Czech Equa bank
PU
07:01aTANLA : continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results
AQ
07:00aQSR INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – QSR
GL
06:55aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
PR
06:45aPRESS RELEASE : Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI signs agreement on the acquisition of Czech Equa bank
DJ
06:31aOCUGEN : Corporate Deck
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon orders more than 1,000 natgas-powered engines for U.S. fleet
2S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress
3HALO COLLECTIVE INC. : HALO COLLECTIVE : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire two Additional LA Dispensary Li..
4SOLARWINDS CORPORATION : SOLARWINDS : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SolarWinds Corporation In..
5Elon Musk's Dogecoin Tweeting Has Believers Barking for More

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ