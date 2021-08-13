Russia: New one-time certificate required when requesting relief at source or quick refund for government (OFZ) and regional bonds (sub-government and municipal bonds)

13.08.2021

Clearstream Banking1 informs customers that effective

1 September 2021

a new one-time certificate, is required to be completed by customers, when requesting relief at source or quick refund on interest payments from the following security types:

Government bonds (OFZ);

Regional bonds (sub-government bonds and municipal bonds).

The amended certification requirements, is due to the following changes:

Further to Announcement A21083, the National Settlement Depository (NSD) has now confirmed that, effective 2 August 2021, and pursuant to Article 226.1, paragraph 17 of the Russian Tax Code:

Calculation and withholding of tax on interest payments on Russian government (OFZ) and regional (sub-government or municipal) bonds, that are paid to non-resident individuals who are not resident for tax purposes in Russia, shall not be performed by the tax agent;

No withholding tax should be applied on interest payments on Russian government (OFZ) and regional (sub-government or municipal) bonds, which are paid to non-resident individuals that are not considered as resident in Russia for tax purpose.

The NSD has recently clarified that any request for a relief at source or quick refund on behalf of non-resident legal entities that are not considered as tax resident in Russia for tax purposes must be requested according to domestic law, Article 310, paragraph 2, sub-paragraph 7of the Russian Tax Code. This implies that any tax exemption or reduced tax rate requested according to another Law (for example, Double Taxation Treaty) is deemed incorrect and will not be accepted by the withholding agent.

Following the clarifications from the NDS, Clearstream Banking informs customers that the relevant tax certification, used for the purpose of obtaining relief at source or quick refund, has been amended accordingly and that all customers (not limited to customers holding non-resident individuals or non-resident legal entities) holding Russian government (OFZ) and regional (sub-government and municipal), must provide the following new version of the one-time certificate (see attachments below), before the relevant deadlines. Other certification requirements remain unchanged.

Important note: Customers must select one One-Time Certificate, either for Clearstream Banking S.A. (CBL) or Clearstream Banking AG (CBF), as applicable for their account, meaning:

CBL customers are requested to provide the CBL version of the form;

CBF customers (6-series accounts) are requested to provide the CBF version.

To apply for a quick refund of withholding tax on interest, the same documentation requirement is applicable, as for the relief at source process, except, customers must in addition also send a per-payment request for a quick refund, as described in AnnouncementA20181.

Documentation for relief at source and quick refund of withholding tax on interest from Russian government Bonds (OFZ bonds), regional or municipal bonds must be received by Clearstream Banking by the deadlines prescribed in the per payment tax notification.

Customers holding Russian government (OFZ) or regional (sub-government or municipal) bonds for beneficial owners that are eligible for a reduced withholding tax rate via relief at source or quick refund, are required to provide the above new one-time certificate prior to 1 September 2021, as Clearstream Banking, will otherwise apply the default rate of 30% withholding tax on the interest payments, as of this date.

Clearstream Banking will however, during the transition period (for interest payments taking place until 31 August 2021 included), apply the current 'One-time certificate for Russian debt securities', if already provided by customers, as follows:

Clearstream Banking will automatically apply the new Russian tax codes, during the interim period, for beneficial owners that have been certified as 'non-resident individuals' or 'non-resident legal entities'.

Customers are requested to already start using the new Russian tax codes, that is Article 226.1, paragraph 17 for non-resident individuals and Article 310, paragraph 2, sub-paragraph 7 for non-resident legal entities, when providing the relevant breakdown of holdings.

For further information, please contact the Clearstream Banking Tax Help Desk, Clearstream Banking Client Services or your Relationship Officer.

------------------------------------------

1. Clearstream Banking refers collectively to Clearstream Banking S.A., registered office at 42, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B-9248, and Clearstream Banking AG (for Clearstream Banking AG customers using Creation Accounts), registered office at 61, Mergenthalerallee, 65760 Eschborn, Germany and registered in Register B of the Amtsgericht Frankfurt am Main, Germany under number HRB 7500.