Russia, Turkey leaders may talk Black Sea grain deal soon -RIA

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian leaders may soon
discuss a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled the export of
grain from Ukrainian ports, but there is no date set yet, a
source familiar with the negotiations on the deal told RIA
Novosti on Monday.
Broader negotiations on extending the Black Sea Grain
Initiative that has allowed grain to be exported from three
Ukrainian ports are expected this week, Ukraine said.
The agreement is for renewal in March, but Russia has
signalled that it is unhappy with some aspects of the deal and
has asked for sanctions affecting its agricultural exports to be
lifted.
"The topic of the grain deal, proposals in this regard are
always on the agenda of the leaders. Therefore, it should not be
ruled out that the leaders will touch on this topic at talks in
the near future," state-owned RIA news agency quoted its source
as saying.
When asked when these negotiations could take place, the
source said that he "does not have exact data on the date."
