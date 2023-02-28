Russia, US bicker at UN over donating fertilizer to Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia and the United
States bickered on Tuesday over whether Russian fertilizer could
be donated to Syria as Moscow heightens complaints about
obstacles to its fertilizer shipments before the renewal of a
deal allowing Ukraine Black Sea grain exports.
Some 260,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer has been stuck in
several European ports, most of it in Latvia. Russian fertilizer
producer Uralchem-Uralkali has been working with the United
Nations to donate the fertilizer to countries in need.
In November a shipment of the fertilizer - relied on by many
countries to boost farm yields - was delivered to Malawi and a
second shipment is due to be delivered to Kenya in March.
"Food and fertilizers are not under sanctions," U.N.
spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "That being said, it's not a
secret that there are a number of challenges - regulatory and
others - that have to be overcome."
During a U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria, Russia's
Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said a donation of the
fertilizer held at European ports could not be made to Syria
because of U.S. sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act, which
came into force in June 2020.
The fertilizers are considered a dual-use product,
minimizing the chances of them being sent, Polyanskiy said.
"We once again call upon the U.N. Secretariat to address the
problems of the negative consequences of sanctions against Syria
and in particular to ensure that this shipment of our
fertilizers is dispatched to the country," he said.
U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassador Robert Wood said the United
States "is not the cause of any reported delays in Russia's
ability to deliver fertilizer to Syria, as claimed by Russia."
"If Russia wants to donate fertilizer, it can do so. Russia
should work directly with the U.N. to distribute agricultural
donations inside Syria to its local partners," Wood told the
council.
Facilitating Russian fertilizer exports is a major part of a
package deal brokered by the United Nations last July that saw
the resumption of grain exports from certain Ukrainian Black Sea
ports amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
It was extended in November for four months and is due to
again be renewed in March.
Dujarric said that senior U.N. trade official Rebeca
Grynspan has been working hard on getting more Russian
fertilizer out to the world market.
"There's nothing we would like to see more than to see much
needed fertilizer reach farmers in the developing countries,
notably in Africa, where it's desperately needed," Dujarric told
reporters.
