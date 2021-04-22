Russia: a slow spring growth between cold weather and heavy rains

Several cold waves have been observed in the late winter, rising the risk of winter kill in the more exposed areas (low temperatures and low snow cover).

An early spring characterized by a high level of precipitation led to a water situation favourable in the long term for the winter wheat potential.

In the Southern District and the Caucasian District, late spring growth, certainly due to the cold trend at the end of the winter, is negative for the potential.

But the favourable water situation could definitely offset this issue in terms of total yield elaboration. To monitor!