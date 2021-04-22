Log in
Latest News
Russia: a slow spring growth between cold weather and heavy rains

04/22/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Several cold waves have been observed in the late winter, rising the risk of winter kill in the more exposed areas (low temperatures and low snow cover).

An early spring characterized by a high level of precipitation led to a water situation favourable in the long term for the winter wheat potential.

In the Southern District and the Caucasian District, late spring growth, certainly due to the cold trend at the end of the winter, is negative for the potential.
But the favourable water situation could definitely offset this issue in terms of total yield elaboration. To monitor!

Source: Geosys- Agriquesttool.

Contact our teams to find out more about our tools and services, and find out how Geosys can support your business.

Disclaimer

UrtheCast Corp. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 13:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

