Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 14 in strike on hospital

The alleged strike had been carried carried out using a U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launch system, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The deliberate shelling of active civilian medical facilities and the targeted killing of civilians are grave war crimes of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine and its Western allies have also accused Russian forces of frequent war crimes in the conflict in which thousands of civilians have been killed and cities and towns pounded by artillery and air strikes. Russia denies targeting civilians.