Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 14 in strike on hospital

01/29/2023 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: There was no response to the allegations from Ukraine. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

The alleged strike had been carried carried out using a U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launch system, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The deliberate shelling of active civilian medical facilities and the targeted killing of civilians are grave war crimes of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine and its Western allies have also accused Russian forces of frequent war crimes in the conflict in which thousands of civilians have been killed and cities and towns pounded by artillery and air strikes. Russia denies targeting civilians.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION 0.12% 8.25 Delayed Quote.2.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.68% 68.732 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
Latest news "Economy"
01:00pRussia accuses Ukraine of killing 14 in strike on hospital
RE
12:55pProtesters rally against airport project near bird habitat in Albania
RE
12:35pAdani group cfo says short term market volatility has not distu…
RE
12:35pAdani group cfo says we remain only focused on the secondary sha…
RE
12:34pAdani group cfo says anchor investors have shown faith and remai…
RE
12:34pAdani group cfo says none of the strategic investors have raised…
RE
12:34pAdani group cfo says confident secondary share sale will sail th…
RE
12:28pScotland introduces new measures as transgender prisoner policy reviewed
RE
12:11pIndia's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market
RE
12:08pIndia's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, says it made all disclosures
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MINISO Group Holding Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Change, ..
2Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout
3China's battery maker CATL plans $3.5 billion new project
4Kremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz - RIA
5China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research fir..

HOT NEWS