Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia adds popular sci-fi writer to its wanted list

06/07/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Interior Ministry officer closes gate near Red Square and Basil's Cathedral in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday placed Dmitry Glukhovsky, a popular science fiction writer, on its wanted list after accusing him of spreading false information about its military intervention in Ukraine.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Glukhovsky wrote that he stood accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces in an Instagram post.

"I am ready to repeat everything said there: "Stop the war! Admit that this is a war against an entire nation and stop it!" he wrote.

The Interior Ministry's website listed Glukhovsky, best known for the "Metro 2033" sci-fi novel and its sequels, as wanted under an unspecified article of the criminal code.

Russia has already targeted opposition figures and journalists with a law seeking jail terms of up to 15 years for those convicted of intentionally spreading "fake" news about Russia's military.

Glukhovsky is the first major cultural figure to be put on the wanted list due to the new law, adopted days after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The case against Glukhovsky, who has been outspoken on social media about Moscow's military campaign, prompted indignation among Russian opposition figures.

"Putin used to fear politicians, but now he fears writers too," Lyubov Sobol, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter.

The team of another jailed opposition activist, Andrei Pivovarov, wrote on Twitter in response to Glukhovsky's addition to the wanted list: "The repression machine will roll everyone over."

Moscow says its "special military operation" is designed to demilitarise Ukraine and protect its Russian-speakers from persecution.

Ukraine and Western countries have dismissed these claims as baseless pretexts for a land grab that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aItaly's TIM to cut up to 1,200 jobs by early retirement scheme by November -sources
RE
11:28aGROWING OPTIMISM ON WTO MEETING OUTCOMES : spokesperson
RE
11:23aRussia adds popular sci-fi writer to its wanted list
RE
11:23aCameroon says soldiers killed nine villagers in "disproportionate" use of force
RE
11:22aMalpass defends World Bank's record on climate change, says U.S. supportive
RE
11:21aFounder of banned UK neo-Nazi group jailed
RE
11:19aGermany to boost military mission in Lithuania
RE
11:19aOmicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
RE
11:19aCasino gets 3 preliminary offers for GreenYellow energy business - source
RE
11:18aDollar dips as stocks advance; hits 2-decade high vs yen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, MetLife, Microsoft, National G..
3Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Interim statement as at 31 March 2022
4Philips announces exchange ratio for 2021 dividend
5Fredrik Wäppling leaves as CFO of Azelio

HOT NEWS