Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia advances in Donbas as Azovstal siege ends

05/21/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Russia has claimed victory in a months-long battle for Mariupol's Avostal steel plant, taking it a step nearer to its goal of controlling Ukraine's Donbas region.

The last Ukrainian forces holed up in Azovstal surrendered on Friday (May 20), Russia's defense ministry said, ending the bloodiest siege of the war.

They were seen arriving on buses in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk.

Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces did not comment on Russia's claim in its morning update.

Meanwhile, Moscow launched what appeared to be a major assault to seize the last Ukrainian-held territory in Luhansk, part of the southeastern Donbas. Russian-backed separatists already controlled swathes of territory there before the Feb. 24 invasion.

Luhansk's regional governor said on social media early on Saturday (May 21) that Russia was trying to destroy the city of Sievierodonetsk, with fighting taking place on the outskirts of the city.

Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces did not comment on Russia's claim in its morning update.

The end of fighting in Mariupol, the biggest city Russia has captured so far and the main port for the Donbas, gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a rare victory after a series of setbacks.

Putin says Russian troops are undertaking a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

Moscow also halted gas exports to Finland on Saturday, in an escalation of an energy payment dispute with Western nations.

It had rejected Russian demands to pay for the gas in roubles because of Western sanctions.

The move comes days after Finland and Sweden decided to apply to join the NATO military alliance, a decision spurred by the Ukraine war.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pNorway warns of possible monkeypox infections in Oslo
RE
02:42pNorway health authority warns of possible spread of monkeypox in…
RE
01:27pIndian government trims tax on fuel, essential commodities to fight inflation
RE
12:58pBiden, South Korea's Yoon vow to deter N.Korea while offering COVID-19 aid
RE
12:56pSpain swelters as temperatures soar above May average
RE
12:34pRussia advances in Donbas as Azovstal siege ends
RE
12:20pThousands protest Turkish opposition politician's conviction
RE
12:16pWHO working on more monkeypox guidance as cases rise - senior adviser
RE
12:13pAustralian PM Morrison concedes election defeat
RE
12:12pIndia removes import duty on coking coal, anthracite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia halts gas flow to Finland, intensifies push for Donbas
2Shanghai makes way towards COVID lockdown exit, Beijing plays defense
3Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this w..
4Qatar seeks diversified gas customer base -minister tells Handelsblatt
5PayPal Announces Expiration and Results of Debt Tender Offer

HOT NEWS