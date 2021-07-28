Log in
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Russia and China have found new forms of interaction in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic

07/28/2021 | 04:33am EDT
28.07.2021 (08:10)

During the meeting of the defence ministers of Russia and China in Dushanbe, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, said that the military personnel of the two countries are gradually returning to the previous rhythm of interaction.

'And our meeting today is a confirmation of this. I hope for the next meeting in China. Therefore, I am pleased to accept your invitation to participate in the exercises that will be held on the territory of the People's Republic of China,' said General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

He expressed gratitude to Colonel-General Wei Fenghe for the attention he pays to the development of military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and China 'in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.'

Congratulating his colleague on the 94th anniversary of the creation of the People's Liberation Army of China on the eve of the PLA Formation Day, Sergei Shoigu noted that over the years the Armed Forces of the People's Republic of China 'have come a long way, constantly developing and introducing modern technologies to protect their country.'

'Now they represent one of the most numerous, combat - ready and high-tech armies in the world,' the head of the Russian defence department said.

He noted that he was very glad to meet with his colleague, which marks and continues a long path of cooperation and personal friendship. 'I hope it will continue,' Sergei Shoigu said.

The Minister wished Colonel-General Wei Fenghe, whom he called a dear friend, 'good health and prosperity, and the soldiers of the friendly People's Liberation Army of China-further success and prosperity.'

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
