MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia is to ban gasoline exports for six months, beginning on March 1, a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees the country's energy sector, said.

Russia previously imposed a similar ban between September and November last year in order to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. Only four ex-Soviet states - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - were exempt. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)