(Reuters) - Leonid Pasechnik, put in charge of Ukraine's Russia-controlled eastern Luhansk region by Moscow, said two people were taken to hospital and more may be under the rubble after a Ukrainian attack hit a bakery in the city of Lysychansk on Saturday.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify any details of the report coming out of an area Russian said it annexed in 2022.

Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident.

"Several dozen more civilians may remain under the rubble," Pasechnik said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that emergency officials were working at the scene.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted military police as saying two people were killed and six were taken to hospital.

Russian news agency RIA quoted the military police as saying up to 40 people "may be under the rubble." On its Telegram channel, RIA showed a video clip it said came from Luhansk's administration of an emergency vehicle hoisting a crushed car next to a ruined building.

