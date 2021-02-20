Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine, CoviVac

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday approved a
third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV, though large-scale clinical
trials of the shot, labelled CoviVac and produced by the
Chumakov Centre, have yet to begin.
Russia has already approved two COVID-19 vaccines, including
the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute,
following a similar approach of granting approval before seeing
any late-stage trial results.
The preemptive approvals had raised concerns among some
scientists in the West, but inoculations with those first two
shots began on a mass scale in Russia only after trials were
concluded and showed success.
Sputnik V was approved in August and late-stage trials began
in September. Mass vaccination was launched in December, after
preliminary trial results showed the vaccine to be 91.4%
effective.
Since then, more than two million Russians have been
vaccinated with at least the first dose of Sputnik V, Health
Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Feb. 10.
Rollout of a second vaccine, developed by the Vector
Institute in Novosibirsk, is beginning.
"Today, Russia is the only country to have already three
vaccines against COVID-19," Prime Minister Mishustin said.
The Chumakov Centre, founded in 1955 in St Petersburg by
Mikhail Chumakov, is known for its work with U.S. scientist
Albert Sabin at the height of the Cold War, which led to the
production of the widely-used polio vaccine.
DIFFERENT TYPE OF VACCINE
Unlike the Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a modified harmless
cold virus that tricks the body into producing antigens to help
the immune system prepare for a coronavirus infection, the
CoviVac vaccine is a "whole-virion" vaccine.
This means it is made of a coronavirus that has been
inactivated, or stripped of its ability to replicate.
"The vaccine we have developed... reflects the whole history
of Russian, as well as global, vaccine science," the Chumakov
Centre's director, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Saturday.
The advantage, according to virologist Alexander Chepurnov,
cited by outlet Lenta.Ru, is that CoviVac includes all elements
of the virus, creating a broader immune response that is likely
to protect against any variants.
However, testing Russia's COVID-19 shots against SARS-CoV-2
variants that have emerged in the UK, South Africa and elsewhere
is in its early stages. President Vladimir Putin on Monday
ordered a review of Russia's COVID-19 vaccines to be presented
by March 15 assessing their ability to protect against the new
variants.
RESULTS SO FAR
Globally, one other major vaccine candidate - India's
COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech - uses the "whole-virion" approach.
India's drug regulator has touted the shot's ability to act
against the whole body of a virus instead of just its
"spike-protein" tip, potentially making it more effective in
case of mutations.
The CoviVac shot is given in two doses, 14 days apart. It is
transported and stored at normal fridge temperatures, of 2 to 8
degrees Celsius (35.6 to 46.4 Fahrenheit), Deputy Prime Minister
Tatiana Golikova said in a government briefing in January.
The shot has already been tested for safety on 200 people
aged between 18 and 60, Ishmukhametov told the state-run
Vesti-24 news channel in late January.
This early-stage trial began on Sept. 21 last year,
according to the state clinical trials register. It showed no
side-effects, including no rise in temperature, Ishmukhametov
said.
Mid-stage trials to test volunteers' immune responses were
ongoing, he said at the time.
Only a placebo-controlled, large-scale trial could ascertain
effectiveness, he added. This is due to begin now that the
go-ahead has been granted.
The first 120,000 doses, however, will be produced and
released to the national inoculation programme in March,
Mishustin said.
Then, the Chumakov Centre will produce around half a million
doses per month on its platforms, Ishmukhametov said on
Saturday.
Deputy Prime Minister Golikova also announced on Saturday
that Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first
half of this year, including 83 million Sputnik V
doses.
