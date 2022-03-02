Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia bans payments to foreigners holding rouble bonds, shares

03/02/2022 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows a Russian rouble banknote and a descending and rising stock graph

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets.

Moscow is blocking foreign investors, who hold tens of billions of dollars worth of Russian stocks and bonds, from exiting after its invasion of Ukraine triggered a wave of economic sanctions and a haemorrhage of assets.

The Bank of Russia said on Wednesday it had banned coupon payments for foreign investors holding rouble-denominated sovereign debt, known as OFZs, and Russian companies were also barred from paying dividends to overseas shareholders. It did not specify how long the curbs, which don't apply to local investors, would last.

"They have no problem with paying OFZs because they can print roubles, but they seem to have decided that foreigners won't get the money," said Paul McNamara, investment director at asset manager GAM Investments.

"We can argue the toss about whether that is a default or not, but it doesn't really matter because this stuff is under Russian law so they can pay them if they want to or not pay them if they can't."

On Wednesday, Russia's finance ministry channelled 11.233 billion roubles ($107.5 million) from the state budget to coupon payouts on two OFZ treasury bond series. It was due to pay a 6.5% coupon the OFZs due to mature in February 2024.

The ministry did not mention whether payment was made to foreign investors, which include major asset managers such as Vanguard, BlackRock, Ashmore and Fidelity who held the February 2024 bond, according to data from the Refinitiv eMaxx database.

Its next payment on hard currency debt, coupons on two Eurobonds, is due on March 16.

"Issuers are eligible to take decisions on paying dividends and making payments on other securities," the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday. "But actual payments ... towards foreign clients will not be made. This applies to OFZs as well."

The National Settlement Depositary (NSD), the Russian system for overseeing the sale of securities, said it was limiting payment options on Russian securities for foreign individuals and companies, as well as a right to transfer such assets, in line with a central bank request.

The world's biggest settlement systems, Euroclear and Clearstream, are no longer accepting Russian assets, effectively shutting off an exit route for overseas investors.

Belgium-based Euroclear said in a note on Tuesday that the NSD had blocked its accounts as a result of the central bank measures.

"To the extent legally permissible, you should wire out any remaining long balances in roubles as soon as possible," it said.

Clearstream also informed its customers on Tuesday evening that the NSD has blocked all securities held on Clearstream Banking's FNH Account until further notice.

Foreigners held around 3 trillion roubles ($28 billion) worth of OFZs out of a total market of 15.5 trillion roubles, according to central bank data, and nearly $20 billion, or 51%, in sovereign Eurobonds.

Foreigners held 19.7 trillion roubles in Russian shares as of July, 1, or around a third of the total market capitalisation at that time. Moscow has kept the stock market shut this week to help stem losses.

The central bank also said on Wednesday that Russian residents can no longer make foreign exchange transfers to foreigners under loan agreements.

Russian banks and companies had $391 billion in outstanding external debt as of Oct. 1, according to Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

"This could be understood as a ban on servicing external loans which equals a default," Polevoy said.

In a matter of weeks, Russia has gone from a lucrative, oil-rich investment destination to a financial pariah. The rouble has plunged to record lows, and in London, depository receipts for Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and gas giant Gazprom, once Moscow's top blue chips, have lost over 90% of their value.

($1 = 108.6820 roubles)

(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London, Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC 2.99% 248 Delayed Quote.-17.25%
BLACKROCK, INC. 3.98% 743.14 Delayed Quote.-21.93%
ING GROEP N.V. 4.53% 9.8 Real-time Quote.-23.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.59% 111.34 Delayed Quote.26.01%
NSD CO., LTD. -0.87% 2158 Delayed Quote.4.16%
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 14.41% 400.45 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
STEM, INC. -3.86% 8.9599 Delayed Quote.-50.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.49% 100.3505 Delayed Quote.39.13%
WTI 2.95% 109.4 Delayed Quote.27.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pFactbox-What is the chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes?
RE
01:43pRussian banking liquidity shortage widens to 7 trillion roubles, central bank says
RE
01:41pRussia bans payments to foreigners holding rouble bonds, shares
RE
01:41pEU's eastern countries to leave Soviet-era banks after Russian invasion
RE
01:40pEuropean exchanges body votes to exclude Moscow Exchange
RE
01:37pGerman carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse
RE
01:32pExclusive-Regulators prepare for possible closure of VTB in Europe - sources
RE
01:31pApple to host spring event next week, low-cost 5G iPhone in focus
RE
01:31pUnicredit's banco bpm bid plan on hold amid share slump and poss…
RE
01:30pGE says it has temporarily paused support of airlines in Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Wall St rallies over 1% as Powell says rate hikes on track
3WRAPUP 4-Global brands exit Russia over Ukraine invasion
4Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
5Ericsson slides after DoJ warns of deal breach over Iraq probe

HOT NEWS