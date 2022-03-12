Russia blocked aid, evacuation - Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy said a total of 7,144 people were evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday - a sharply lower number compared with the two previous days.

He also accused Russia of abducting the mayor of Melitopol, a captured city in southeastern Ukraine, calling it a "new stage of terror". Russia has not commented on the fate of Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

The Ukrainian President also said his forces have killed more than 12,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.