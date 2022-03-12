Log in
News: Latest News
Russia blocked aid, evacuation - Zelenskiy

03/12/2022 | 12:13am EST
STORY: Residents of Mariupol, a strategically important city of over 400,000 in peacetime, have been without power or running water for more than a week.

Zelenskiy said a total of 7,144 people were evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday - a sharply lower number compared with the two previous days.

He also accused Russia of abducting the mayor of Melitopol, a captured city in southeastern Ukraine, calling it a "new stage of terror". Russia has not commented on the fate of Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

The Ukrainian President also said his forces have killed more than 12,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.


