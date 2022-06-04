Log in
Russia blowing up bridges in Sievierodonetsk to thwart Ukrainian reinforcements -regional governor

06/04/2022 | 04:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Governor for Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai speaks in a video message

(Reuters) - Russian forces are blowing up bridges across the Seversky Donets river to prevent Ukraine bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in the town of Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Saturday.

In a TV broadcast, Serhiy Gaidai said the Ukrainian military continued to hold its positions inside Sievierodonetsk and was pushing back Russian forces in several locations.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
