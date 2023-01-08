Russia claims it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in rocket attack

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on
Sunday it had killed more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a
massive rocket strike on two buildings in eastern Ukraine
temporarily housing Ukrainian forces.
Reuters could not immediately verify the defence ministry's
assertion. There was no immediate comment on the Russian claim
from Ukraine, though the mayor of Kramatorsk, the eastern
Ukrainian town Russia said it had targeted, said earlier on
Sunday on Facebook that nobody had been killed in an attack on
various buildings in the city.
Russia's defence ministry said the strike on the buildings
in Kramatorsk was revenge for a deadly Ukrainian attack earlier
this year on a Russian barracks in Makiivka in part of the
Donetsk region controlled by Moscow's forces in which at least
89 servicemen were killed.
The ministry said in a statement that it had used what it
called reliable intelligence to target the Ukrainian troops. It
said more than 700 Ukrainian troops had been housed in one
hostel and more than 600 in another.
"As a result of a massive missile strike on these temporary
deployment points of Ukrainian army units, more than 600
Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed," the defence ministry said.
If true, it would be the single largest loss of Ukrainian
troops since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 last year.
(Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)