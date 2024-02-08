SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Five plants in Brazil have been authoritized to export beef and poultry to Russia, Brazil's agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

Latin America's largest economy exported $306 million worth of beef and poultry to Russia in 2023, which represents nearly one-quarter of all its exports to the country.

Some meat-producing plants also had their export licenses expanded to other food products, the ministry said.

It did not disclose the owners of the plants.

Russia also lifted "temporary restrictions on the supply of animal products from certain national production units," the ministry said, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Andre Romani and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese and Kylie Madry)