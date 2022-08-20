Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of
Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to
7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities
there said on Saturday.
Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat
exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army
has seized since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Moscow denies this.
The Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia is transporting
up to 5,000 tonnes of grain per day by railway and between 1,500
and 2,000 tonnes per day by vehicle, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head
of the Russian-installed administration there said on social
media. He did not say where the exports were heading.
He said supplies should rise when the Russia-controlled
Ukrainian port of Berdyansk on the Azov Sea starts handling
grain soon.
"The issue is about to be resolved, and we will also start
loading dry cargoes to Turkey. Farmers will be able to sell
their grain to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Egypt -
the standard markets," Balitsky added.
Reuters could not verify this statement.
In July, Balitsky said the Russian-controlled part of
Zaporizhzhia had reached deals to sell grain to Iraq, Iran and
Saudi Arabia.
The territory has harvested 1.5 million tonnes of grain,
Balitsky said on Saturday, adding it was yet to obtain
fertilisers for the upcoming sowing season.
(Reporting by Reuters;
Editing by Mark Potter)