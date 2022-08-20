Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day

08/20/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday.

Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. Moscow denies this.

The Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia is transporting up to 5,000 tonnes of grain per day by railway and between 1,500 and 2,000 tonnes per day by vehicle, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration there said on social media. He did not say where the exports were heading.

He said supplies should rise when the Russia-controlled Ukrainian port of Berdyansk on the Azov Sea starts handling grain soon.

"The issue is about to be resolved, and we will also start loading dry cargoes to Turkey. Farmers will be able to sell their grain to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Egypt - the standard markets," Balitsky added.

Reuters could not verify this statement.

In July, Balitsky said the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia had reached deals to sell grain to Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The territory has harvested 1.5 million tonnes of grain, Balitsky said on Saturday, adding it was yet to obtain fertilisers for the upcoming sowing season. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.94% 59.3 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.23% 18.085 Delayed Quote.35.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aU.S. NHC says 70% chance of cyclone forming over southwestern Gulf of Mexico
RE
07:22aBody of Angolan ex-president to arrive in Luanda on Saturday, government says
RE
07:09aRains pounding New Zealand ease but more forced from homes
RE
06:33aUnidentified attackers seize control of hotel in Somali capital
RE
06:30aTaiwan says China continuing military activities nearby
RE
06:24aRussia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day
RE
06:21aScholz denounces Russian repression on 2nd anniversary of Navalny poisoning
RE
06:16aNorth Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before declaring COVID victory
RE
06:14aAt least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege
RE
06:10aIndonesia confirms first monkeypox case - health ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
2China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
3Petrobras : on the sale of assets in refining and logistics August 19, ..
4Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters ..
5Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front

HOT NEWS