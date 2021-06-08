Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia could offer yuan government bonds within 2 years, lobby group says

06/08/2021 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Russia preparing to offer OFZ bonds in yuan - NFA head

* U.S. investors still buying OFZs on secondary market -NFA

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years, the head of Russia's financial market lobby group said.

Moscow first floated the idea in 2016, but the plan has been postponed amid growing risks of Western sanctions against Russia, despite numerous rounds of talks with Beijing.

Such risks have since materialised, with U.S. banks barred from buying rouble-denominated OFZ bonds directly from Russia from mid-June, after being prevented from buying Eurobonds directly in 2019.

Vasily Zablotsky, President of the National Finance Association (NFA), a non-government lobby group of Russian banks, told Reuters that the new sanctions will not hold back foreign investors from buying Russian state bonds.

Zablotsky, who is involved in preparing documents for OFZs in yuan, said the issue is a matter of bilateral relations between China and Russia.

"I think we can gradually complete this work and see OFZs in yuan within two years," Zablotsky said in an interview.

Russia uses OFZ bonds to plug holes in the budget, offering the papers with investment-grade rating on a weekly basis. OFZs are popular among foreigners thanks to their lucrative yields but in the past few months Russia's major banks became the main buyers of the state debt at weekly auctions.

U.S. investors held 40% of OFZ bonds in circulation as of April 1, while Chinese investors' share was at 4%, according to the Russian central bank.

Zablotsky said U.S. investors keep on buying OFZ bonds on the secondary market and demand for state bonds from foreigners, including Chinese investors, remains high.

The move towards closer ties with China, Russia's second-largest trading partner after the European Union, comes as the finance ministry is ditching U.S. dollar assets in its National Wealth Fund and raising yuan and gold holdings.

Russia has been gradually reducing its dollar holdings since the imposition of Western sanctions after Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014, and has sought to partially decouple from the Western financial system.

Zablotsky said the need to live under sanctions has helped Russian banks to weather the coronavirus crisis, as they have already accumulated enough forex liquidity and cash. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 6.3915 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.16% 72.6636 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK  : Announcement of auction - New 10-year Federal bond issue
PU
05:53aFirst bond sale backing EU recovery fund imminent - EU Commission
RE
05:52aDGAP-DD  : HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english
DJ
05:50aChina pushes new candidate towards top of Huarong Asset Management
RE
05:50aCHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT  : pushes new candidate towards top of Huarong Asset Management
RE
05:50aSupply bottlenecks throttle German industrial output in April
RE
05:47aGold dips as dollar steadies ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
05:45aRussia could offer yuan government bonds within 2 years, lobby group says
RE
05:44aEXCLUSIVE : China tells PetroChina to stop trading off oil quotas with teapots
RE
05:43aLME to reopen iconic trading floor, but says electronic trading is future
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil prices retreat but outlook remains positive
3Dollar finds footing as traders wait for inflation numbers
4AMC, other 'meme' stocks jump; regulator signals concern
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Dollar shuffles higher, shares bask near peaks

HOT NEWS