Russia could offer yuan government bonds within 2 years, lobby group says

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia could issue OFZ government
bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years, the head of
Russia's financial market lobby group said.
Moscow first floated the idea in 2016, but the plan has been
postponed amid growing risks of Western sanctions against
Russia, despite numerous rounds of talks with Beijing.
Such risks have since materialised, with U.S. banks barred
from buying rouble-denominated OFZ bonds directly from Russia
from mid-June, after being prevented from buying Eurobonds
directly in 2019.
Vasily Zablotsky, President of the National Finance
Association (NFA), a non-government lobby group of Russian
banks, told Reuters that the new sanctions will not hold back
foreign investors from buying Russian state bonds.
Zablotsky, who is involved in preparing documents for OFZs
in yuan, said the issue is a matter of bilateral relations
between China and Russia.
"I think we can gradually complete this work and see OFZs in
yuan within two years," Zablotsky said in an interview.
Russia uses OFZ bonds to plug holes in the budget, offering
the papers with investment-grade rating on a weekly basis. OFZs
are popular among foreigners thanks to their lucrative yields
but in the past few months Russia's major banks became the main
buyers of the state debt at weekly auctions.
U.S. investors held 40% of OFZ bonds in circulation as of
April 1, while Chinese investors' share was at 4%, according to
the Russian central bank.
Zablotsky said U.S. investors keep on buying OFZ bonds on
the secondary market and demand for state bonds from foreigners,
including Chinese investors, remains high.
The move towards closer ties with China, Russia's
second-largest trading partner after the European Union, comes
as the finance ministry is ditching U.S. dollar assets in its
National Wealth Fund and raising yuan and gold holdings.
Russia has been gradually reducing its dollar holdings since
the imposition of Western sanctions after Moscow's annexation of
Crimea in 2014, and has sought to partially decouple from the
Western financial system.
Zablotsky said the need to live under sanctions has helped
Russian banks to weather the coronavirus crisis, as they have
already accumulated enough forex liquidity and cash.
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Alexander Smith)