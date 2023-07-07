MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russia could experience monthly deflation in August-September, Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Friday.

Double-digit annual inflation hit Russia last year soon after it sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, a move that prompted sweeping Western sanctions.

Annual inflation in Russia has dropped below the central bank's 4% target in recent months due to that high base effect, but is now climbing once more. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow)