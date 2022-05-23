Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia cuts mandatory FX conversion level for exporters to 50%

05/23/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a Russian rouble banknote placed on U.S. dollar banknotes

(Reuters) - Russia is cutting the proportion of foreign currency revenues that exporters must convert into roubles to 50% from 80%, the finance ministry said on Monday, after the policy contributed to steep gains in the local currency.

Despite an economic crisis prompted by the conflict in Ukraine, the rouble has surged about 30% against the dollar this year, and on Monday hit a near seven-year high against the euro.

That has raised concerns the strong currency could hurt Russia's budget revenues from exports.

The finance ministry said a government commission had decided to lower the proportion of revenues that exporter-focused companies must convert into roubles.

"This is linked to the stabilisation of the rouble rate and reaching a sufficient level of foreign currency liquidity on the domestic currency market," the ministry said.

Russia introduced the mandatory foreign currency conversion in late February after Western sanctions - imposed in response to what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine - froze nearly half of the country's reserves and deprived the central bank of ability to intervene in the currency market.

Since then, the rouble has been boosted by demand from exporters, while there has been limited demand for dollars and euros from importers due to disrupted supply chains.

Retail demand for foreign currency has also been held back by restrictions on money withdrawals from bank accounts and on cross-border transactions.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31pBlackRock moves to sidelines on developed market equities
RE
12:31pEU hopes energy funds can unlock deal on Russian oil sanctions
RE
12:29pU.S. wheat rises on bargain buying, pull corn higher; soy weak
RE
12:26pWall Street bounces back on boost from banks, Apple after volatile week
RE
12:20pEngland discovers 36 new monkeypox cases, total rises to 56
RE
12:18pRussia cuts mandatory FX conversion level for exporters to 50%
RE
12:12pRussian diplomat in Switzerland says he resigns over Ukraine invasion
RE
12:07pSweden's Klarna to lay off 10% of staff as war, inflation hits business
RE
12:07pFTSE 100 Closes Monday Up 1.56%, Consolidating Defensive Position
DJ
12:06pAt Mariupol cemetery, a grieving mother ponders war's human toll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
2Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
3Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
4Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources
5Media release dated 23 May 2022 / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Artic..

HOT NEWS