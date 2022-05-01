Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia cuts state-backed mortgage rate, extends scheme

05/01/2022 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian PM Mishustin attends a session of the State Duma in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree cutting the state-backed mortgage rate and extending the programme, part of wider measures aimed at stimulating economic growth.

Russia is grappling with the fallout from Western sanctions over what Moscow calls a special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise its neighbour and rid it of extreme anti-Russian nationalism.

The state-backed mortgage scheme that has helped support a construction boom in Russia had been due to expire on July 1. It will now run through the end of 2022 and the rate will be cut to 9% from 12%, the government said on Sunday.

The move will make houses more affordable for Russian families and support the construction industry, the government said in a statement.

The Russian economy is expected to shrink by 8-10% this year, according to forecasts from the central bank which on Friday cut its key interest rate to 14% in a sharper-than-expected move.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aRussia cuts state-backed mortgage rate, extends scheme
RE
04:07aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:57aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:54aProtesters face tear gas on third anniversary of Sudan sit-in killings
RE
03:36aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:36aRussia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Mariupol
RE
03:33aChina's April new home prices see slower gains - private survey
RE
03:23aOpposition leader offers Australia 'a better future' in campaign launch
RE
02:55aSouth Korea presidential transition committee names top policy aides
RE
02:24aBritain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
2Tata Motors : Press Release
3Chip consortium ISMC plans $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka
4Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
5Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS