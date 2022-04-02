Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'

04/02/2022 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Russia has declared a prominent journalist, a video blogger and six other media figures "foreign agents", the latest in a series of such moves that critics say are designed to stifle dissent.

The expanded list, published by the Justice Ministry late on Friday, included Elizaveta Osetinskaya, former editor-in-chief of several Russian business newspapers that published disclosures about the commercial interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin.

The term "foreign agent" carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those listed to stringent financial reporting requirements. It also obliges them to preface anything they publish with a disclaimer stating they are foreign agents.

The list also included Maria Borzunova, a reporter from the independent TV Rain (Dozhd) channel, which was itself declared a "foreign agent" last August and suspended its work after Russia blocked access to its website in March.

Evgeny Ponasenkov, a writer and video blogger, known for witty off-the-cuff remarks taking aim at the government on social media and talk shows on state-run TV channels, was also named a "foreign agent".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aRed Cross plans fresh evacuation effort from Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
05:36aChina aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
RE
05:30aRussia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'
RE
05:28aRussia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'
RE
05:25aPope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
RE
05:08aUkraine's gold and forex reserves stand at $29 billion, says official
RE
05:08aUK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs
RE
04:54aRussia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
RE
04:52aRussia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
RE
04:48aEgypt plans to issue first sovereign sukuk before end of fiscal year - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Burford Capital : Press releases 01 Apr 2022 Intended purchase of ordin..
3UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs
4Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update
5China aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation

HOT NEWS