Russia demand for rouble payments would breach contract, Italy says

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Any demand by Russia to
receive payment in roubles for its gas exports would represent a
breach of contract, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on
Thursday.
President Vladimir Putin has said Russia, the world's
largest natural gas producer, will soon require "unfriendly"
countries to pay for fuel in roubles, raising alarm about a
possible gas crunch in Europe.
Draghi told reporters the issue had not been discussed at a
summit of Group of Seven leaders but would probably to be raised
at a meeting of European Union leaders scheduled to start later
in the day.
"This is basically a breach of contract, this is important
to understand," Draghi said.
(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)