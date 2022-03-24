Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia demand for rouble payments would breach contract, Italy says

03/24/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Any demand by Russia to receive payment in roubles for its gas exports would represent a breach of contract, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia, the world's largest natural gas producer, will soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for fuel in roubles, raising alarm about a possible gas crunch in Europe.

Draghi told reporters the issue had not been discussed at a summit of Group of Seven leaders but would probably to be raised at a meeting of European Union leaders scheduled to start later in the day.

"This is basically a breach of contract, this is important to understand," Draghi said. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.67% 253.7223 Delayed Quote.41.39%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.67% 253.7223 Delayed Quote.41.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pOPEC officials tell EU of unease about proposed ban on Russian oil, sources say
RE
12:36pWest united in support for Ukraine but EU split on Russian energy ban
RE
12:35pTotalEnergies, pressured on Russian gas assets, looks at North Sea, U.S
RE
12:35pU.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson edges closer to confirmation
RE
12:31pGLOBAL DIESEL SHORTAGE PUSHES OIL PRICES HIGHER : Kemp
RE
12:28pGerman gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand
RE
12:27pWest African court orders lifting of some sanctions against Mali
RE
12:26pConflict in Ukraine to hit Portugal's growth, central bank says
RE
12:26pEgypt in talks with Argentina, India and U.S. on wheat imports
RE
12:26pBlinken to visit Israel, Morocco, Algeria -statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market tightens as weekly jobless claims hit lowest..
4Analyst recommendations: BAT, Hyatt Hotels, IAG, Oxy, Schnitzer...
5Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

HOT NEWS