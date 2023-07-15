STORY: More offers of support for Ukraine.

South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday (July 15) during a surprise trip to Kyiv.

Yoon said his country will send a bigger batch of military supplies, as well as $150 million in humanitarian aid. Last year South Korea gave Ukraine non-lethal supplies such as body armor and helmets.

His visit comes after he traveled to Lithuania for the NATO alliance summit and visited Poland this week, where he expressed solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Zelenskiy asked Yoon to boost military support when they first met in May.

In his nightly address late Friday, Zelenskiy said Russian forces are pouring their resources into stopping Ukraine's troops from pressing on with their counteroffensive.

Kyiv is working to take back swathes of land in the east and southern part of the country, all captured by Russian forces.

But Ukrainian military analysts suggest the move is not easy for Ukrainian forces.

Russian accounts said its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks in eastern Donetsk region, including around Bakhmut.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.