STORY: On arrival in St Petersburg, this German man was detained for carrying gummy candies containing cannabis, Russia's customs service said in a statement.

As his luggage was searched upon arrival from Istanbul, the 38-year-old was found with a pack of "Fink Green Goldbears" whose packaging displays a picture of a marijuana leaf.

Press Secretary for Pulkovo customs Marina Guzikova said the package contained six jellies with a pungent odour.

"The express test confirmed the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol in the candy - a narcotic drug prohibited for transportation across the customs border. The foreigner explained that he bought the gummy bears in his home country Germany and ate them during long flights for a good night's sleep. The man was arrested."

A criminal drug smuggling case has been opened against the man. The maximum term for such an offense is seven years.

It comes as Russia and the United States are negotiating a possible prisoner swap - including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who is currently jailed in Russia.

Putin suggested in a recent interview that in return, Moscow wanted Germany to free Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Chechen dissident in Berlin, although Putin did not mention Krasikov by name.

The swap would be unusual since Germany would be giving up a person convicted of murder on its own territory in order to recover a U.S. citizen

Germany has declined to comment on the reports.