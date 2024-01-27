MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Saturday that the country's oil production will likely stay broadly unchanged this year from 2023, RIA news agency reported.

Russian oil and gas condensate production slightly declined last year to 530 million metric tons (10.6 million barrels per day).

Interfax news agency also quoted Shulginov as saying that Russia has cut gasoline exports following an incident at NORSI oil refinery.

