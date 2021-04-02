Russia expects maritime rules to be respected amid Nord Stream 2 concerns

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russia expects all maritime
traffic rules "to be strictly observed" in the area of the
construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a foreign
ministry official was quoted on Friday as saying, amid security
concerns over the project.
The consortium behind the construction of the underwater
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany warned on
Thursday about security risks to the project from warships and
planes, as the link nears completion.
"We naturally expect all relevant norms of maritime traffic
to be strictly observed," TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying.
The pipeline, aimed at bypassing Ukraine and doubling the
capacity of the current Nord Stream undersea gas link from
Russia to Germany, has been the focus of tensions between Moscow
and Washington, which imposed sanctions against the project.
Andrey Minin, a senior official at the Nord Stream 2 AG
consortium, has said that the project's fleet has been the
target of "regular provocations by foreign civil and military
vessels", including from nearby Poland.
"We continue to believe that the project serves the
interests of strengthening Europe's energy security," Grushko
said, according to TASS.
According to Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline is 95% complete
and around 121 kilometres (75 miles) remains to be built.
"We have complete confidence that the project will be
completed," Grushko told TASS.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview
broadcast on Sunday that it was ultimately up to those building
the Nord Stream 2 pipeline whether to complete it despite
opposition from Washington.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin
Editing by Gareth Jones)