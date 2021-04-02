Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia expects maritime rules to be respected amid Nord Stream 2 concerns

04/02/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russia expects all maritime traffic rules "to be strictly observed" in the area of the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a foreign ministry official was quoted on Friday as saying, amid security concerns over the project.

The consortium behind the construction of the underwater Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany warned on Thursday about security risks to the project from warships and planes, as the link nears completion.

"We naturally expect all relevant norms of maritime traffic to be strictly observed," TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying.

The pipeline, aimed at bypassing Ukraine and doubling the capacity of the current Nord Stream undersea gas link from Russia to Germany, has been the focus of tensions between Moscow and Washington, which imposed sanctions against the project.

Andrey Minin, a senior official at the Nord Stream 2 AG consortium, has said that the project's fleet has been the target of "regular provocations by foreign civil and military vessels", including from nearby Poland.

"We continue to believe that the project serves the interests of strengthening Europe's energy security," Grushko said, according to TASS. According to Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline is 95% complete and around 121 kilometres (75 miles) remains to be built. "We have complete confidence that the project will be completed," Grushko told TASS.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from Washington. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42aDiesel and petrol prices hiked in Sudan
RE
05:34aMyanmar's neighbour Thailand unlikely to toughen stance on coup
RE
05:22aJapan and United States aim to cooperate on chip supply - Nikkei
RE
05:05aNew COVID-19 restrictions to impact French growth - minister
RE
05:02aRussia expects maritime rules to be respected amid Nord Stream 2 concerns
RE
04:44aChina drafts additional capital, leverage requirements for major lenders
RE
04:42aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN  : Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish minister of trade
PU
04:20aTHAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC  : bank to test retail baht digital currency next year
RE
03:53aSHOWA SANGYO  : Weak yen a relief for BOJ, but pain for COVID-hit Japan retailers
RE
03:51aChinese iron ore down 10% on the week while steel hits record highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
2Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
3AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
5SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY : releases 2020 Integrated Report and Annual Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ