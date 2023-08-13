STORY: A Russian warship fired warning shots at this cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea on Sunday (August 13) as it made its way northwards.

It was the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since it quit a landmark UN-brokered grain deal last month.

The deal allowed Ukraine to export agricultural produce via the Black Sea.

After leaving it, Moscow said it would view all ships heading to Ukrainian waters as potentially carrying weapons.

Russia said in a statement one of its patrol ships had fired automatic weapons on the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan after the ship's captain failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.

Russia said the vessel was making its way towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

Refinitiv shipping data showed the ship was currently near the coast of Bulgaria and heading towards the Romanian port of Sulina.

Firing on a merchant vessel will ratchet up already acute concerns among shipowners, insurers and commodity traders about the potential dangers of getting ensnared in the Black Sea.

The Russian military boarded the vessel with the help of a helicopter, Russia's Defense Ministry said. After an inspection, the ship carried on its way.

Reuters could not immediately reach the vessel or its owners for comment.

Since Russia left the Black Sea grain deal, both Moscow and Kyiv have issued warnings and carried out attacks that have sent jitters through global commodity, oil and shipping markets.