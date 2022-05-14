Russia forges new partnerships in face of West's 'total hybrid war' - Lavrov

* Lavrov says sanctions show no one is safe from Western
* Russia seeks allies to join it, cut economic reliance on
* Speech cites China, India and Arab countries as key
LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Saturday that Moscow was the target of "total
hybrid war" by the West but would withstand sanctions by forging
deeper partnerships with China, India and others.
In a speech on the 80th day since Russia invaded Ukraine,
Lavrov pointed to the barrage of sanctions imposed by the West
in an effort to portray Russia as the target, not the
perpetrator, of aggression.
"The collective West has declared total hybrid war on us and
it is hard to predict how long all this will last but it is
clear the consequences will be felt by everyone, without
exception," he said.
"We did everything to avoid a direct clash - but now that
the challenge has been thrown down, we of course accept it. We
are no strangers to sanctions: they were almost always there in
one form or another."
The sanctions on Russia's top companies, banks
and political elite have been imposed to punish it for a war
that has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted
millions, disrupted energy markets and exacerbated a global food
crisis by driving up prices for grain, cooking oils and
fertilizer.
In his speech, Lavrov laid out the strategy that Moscow is
pinning its hopes on as it tries to cushion the hit to its
economy and build new markets elsewhere.
He cited the sanctions, which have included the seizure of
nearly half of Russia's $640 billion in foreign reserves, as
evidence that no one is safe against expropriation and "state
piracy," and of the need for countries to lessen economic
reliance on the United States and its allies.
"Not only Russia but many others too are reducing dependence
on the U.S. dollar, western technology and markets," he said,
without stating evidence.
Efforts by the West to isolate Russia were doomed to fail,
he said. Russia's relations with China were the best they had
ever been and it was developing a privileged strategic
partnership with India.
Just back from a trip to the Middle East, he also cited the
importance of ties with Egypt, Algeria and Gulf nations, as well
as Asia, Africa and Latin America.
In one example of a sanctions-induced pivot in exports,
Russia sold twice as much crude oil to India in the two months
after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine as it did in all of 2021,
as Western nations cut purchases of Russian oil and Indian
refiners seized the chance to buy it at a discount.
Yet despite Russia's insistence it can thrive under
sanctions, its economy is on track to shrink by somewhere
between 8.8% and 12.4%, according to an economy ministry
document seen by Reuters, and not return to its pre-invasion
size before 2026.
Annual consumer inflation accelerated in April to 17.83%,
its highest since 2002.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Christina Fincher)