Russia gas flow stop could erase post-COVID recovery across EBRD region - report

May 10 (Reuters) - An abrupt halt of Russian gas exports
could see economies in emerging Europe, central Asia and north
Africa slide back to pre-pandemic GDP levels, the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development warned on Tuesday.
Many countries in the EBRD's region of operation, which
covers some 40 economies stretching from Mongolia to Slovenia
and Tunisia, depend on Russian gas and a sudden ceasing of
supplies would lower output per capita by 2.3% this year and 2%
in 2023, according to the lender's latest report.
"Europe is discussing to stop purchases of hydrocarbons from
Russia," chief economist Beata Javorcik told Reuters. "There is
also the possibility that Russia would stop supplying its gas."
The lender estimates that economies across its region grew
6.7% last year following a 2.5% contraction in 2020, when COVID
roiled the global economy and financial markets.
But Moscow has already shut off gas flows to Poland and
Bulgaria, and markets are focused on the impact of an EU embargo
on Russian oil as well as how gas will be paid for by deadlines
later this month via a Russian payment mechanisms.
Ceasing gas flows would deal the biggest blow to EU member
economies with both significant gas imports from Russia and a
large dependence on gas in their energy mix, such as the Czech
Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, the EBRD warned.
A sudden stop is not the EBRD's base case scenario, which
assumes for its calculations a continued delivery of gas. Though
even then, expansion is now expected to be more sluggish than
the lender estimated in March, with growth forecasts trimmed to
1.1% from 1.7%, chiefly due to a larger-than-previously-expected
contraction in Ukraine.
PRICE PRESSURES
EBRD economists also cut their 2023 outlook to 4.7% from the
5% estimate in March, citing price pressures.
"Recent increases in food and energy prices added to
inflationary pressures, which were already high owing to the
rebound in global demand as COVID-19 restrictions were being
phased out," the report found.
Runaway inflation has heaped pressure on poorer economies
such as North Macedonia, Morocco, Egypt and Jordan, where food
represents more than 25% of the consumer price index. Average
inflation in the EBRD regions reached 11.9% in March 2022,
approaching levels last seen at end-2008.
Ukraine's GDP was forecast to contract 30% in 2022 instead
of a 20% annual decline expected two months ago.
Russia's economy is expected to shrink 10% and stagnate in
2023.
"Nine years of growth would be wiped out," Javorcik added,
as she emphasised that the major impact of sanctions on Russia
over Ukraine will be seen in the medium and long terms.
"Russia is being cut off from the global knowledge pool, and
that is the biggest cost."
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
It casts the war as a battle against dangerous "Nazi"-inspired
nationalists in Ukraine - an allegation Kyiv and its allies say
is nonsense.
Growth for Turkey, the single biggest recipient country of
EBRD funds, is set to "remain muted" at 2% in 2022 and 3.5% next
year, partially due to government spending ahead of a June 2023
national election.
