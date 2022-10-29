Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged

*
Russia halts participation in UN grain deal
Move comes after drone attacks on Crimea
Russia says British personnel helped drone attack
Ukraine says Russia invents attacks
Biden says move is outrageous
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday suspended
participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what
it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in
Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food
crisis.
U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the move as "purely
outrageous" and said it would increase starvation.
Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the
Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula
with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy
"specialists" had helped coordinate the "terrorist" attack.
The suspension will cut Ukrainian grain exports from its
crucial Black Sea ports.
"There's no merit to what they're doing. The U.N. negotiated
that deal and that should be the end of it," Biden told
reporters in his home state of Delaware.
The deal allows shipments of grain from Ukraine, one of
the world's largest exporters, that the Russian invasion had
halted.
Russia told U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a
letter, seen by Reuters, that it was suspending the deal for an
"indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee safety of
civilian ships" travelling under the pact.
Russia has also asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on
Monday on the attack, Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry
Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.
Britain on Saturday said Russia's claims, including that
British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream pipelines last
month, were false and aimed at distracting attention from
Russian military failures.
Russia said it had repelled the attack but that the ships
targeted were involved in ensuring the grain corridor out of
Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said what he called
Russia's nonsensical move required a strong international
response from the U.N. and the Group of 20 major economies.
"This is a completely transparent attempt by Russia to
return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for
Asia," Zelenskiy said in a video address, adding that Russia
should be kicked out of the G20.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow was
using a false pretext to sink the deal.
"I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger
games and recommit to its obligations," Kuleba said.
In a statement, the European Union said "all parties must
refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil" a deal it
described as a critical humanitarian effort.
'HUNGER GAMES'
Since Russia and Ukraine signed the U.N.-backed Black Sea
Grain Initiative in Turkey on July 22, more than 9 million
tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and
soya have been exported.
But ahead of the Nov. 19 expiry of the deal, Russia had
repeatedly said that there are serious problems with it. Ukraine
complained Moscow had blocked almost 200 ships from picking up
grain cargoes.
The United Nations is in contact with Russian
authorities about the situation, a U.N. spokesman said.
United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said only on
Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that the deal
would be extended beyond mid-November.
"Although the prices in the Western markets were reduced,
Russia did not gain anything from this agreement," said Turan
Oguz, a Turkish defence analyst. "I think the main reason for
Russia's withdrawal is Western indifference towards Russia."
Just 24 hours before Russia's move, a spokesman for U.N.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed to the parties
to renew the pact.
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said Russia
was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to poor
countries in the next four months for free, with assistance from
Turkey, and supplant supplies of Ukrainian grains.
"The Russian Federation is fully prepared to replace
Ukrainian grain and deliver supplies at affordable prices to all
interested countries," he said.
