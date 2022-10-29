Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, citing attack on Crimea

*
Russia halts participation in UN grain deal
Move comes after drone attacks on Crimea
Russia says British personnel helped drone attack
Ukraine says Russia invents attacks
Russia to tell UN of suspension of grain deal
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday suspended
participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what
it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in
Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food
crisis.
Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black
Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsular with
16 drones in the early hours of Saturday, and that British navy
"specialists" had helped coordinate the "terrorist" attack.
Russia said it had repelled the attack, with just minor
damage to a minesweeper, but that the ships targeted were
involved in ensuring the grain corridor out of Ukraine's Black
Sea ports.
"The Russian side suspends participation in the
implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural
products from Ukrainian ports," the defence ministry said in a
statement.
Russia said the step, which will cut Ukrainian grain exports
from its crucial Black Sea ports, was taken due to the drone
attack and the participation of British specialists.
Britain on Saturday said Russia's claims, including that
British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream pipelines last
month, were false and aimed at distracting attention from
Russian military failures in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff,
Andriy Yermak, accused Russia of inventing "fictitious terrorist
attacks on its own facilities" while Foreign Minister Dmytro
Kuleba said Moscow was using a "false pretext" to sink the deal.
"I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger
games and recommit to its obligations," Kuleba said.
The United Nations-brokered grain deal is crucial for food
markets: it allows the export of grain from Ukraine, one of the
world’s largest grain exporters, that the Russian invasion had
halted.
'HUNGER GAMES'
Since Russia and Ukraine signed the U.N.-backed Black Sea
Grain Initiative in Turkey on July 22, more than 9 million
tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and
soya have been exported from Ukraine.
But ahead of the Nov. 19 expiry of the grain deal, which
allows Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, Russia has repeatedly
said that there are serious problems with it. Western officials
says any Ukrainian exports help ease the food crisis.
Russia will officially notify U.N. Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres shortly of its suspension of the Ukraine Black Sea
grain deal, Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy
said.
The United Nations is in contact with Russian authorities
about the situation, a U.N. spokesman said.
United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said only on
Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that the deal
would be extended beyond mid-November.
"Although the prices in the Western markets were reduced,
Russia did not gain anything from this agreement," said Turan
Oguz, a Turkish defence analyst. "I think the main reason for
Russia's withdrawal is Western indifference towards Russia."
Just 24 hours before Russia suspended participation in the
deal, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
had appealed to the parties to renew the pact.
"We underline the urgency of doing so to contribute to food
security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that
this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of
people," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
Dujarric said that "governments, shipping companies, grain
and fertilizer traders and farmers all over the world" were
looking for clarity on the future of the deal.
Russia's foreign ministry said that following the attacks on
Russia's fleet, "the Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of
civilian dry cargo ships participating in the "Black Sea
Initiative", and suspends its implementation from today for an
indefinite period.
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said earlier
on Saturday that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes
of grain to poor countries in the next four months for free,
with assistance from Turkey, and supplant supplies of Ukrainian
grains.
"Taking into account this year's harvest, the Russian
Federation is fully prepared to replace Ukrainian grain and
deliver supplies at affordable prices to all interested
countries," he said.
