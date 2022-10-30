Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, prompting food crisis concerns

*
July agreement allowed grain exports from Ukraine
*
Biden says "outrageous" move will increase starvation
*
Russia says move a response to Ukraine attack on ships
*
Zelenskiy urges strong response from U.N., G20
*
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia pulled out of a key United
Nations-brokered grain deal, provoking international outrage and
dealing a blow to attempts to ease a global food crisis
triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
On Saturday Moscow said it was suspending participation in
the Black Sea deal, which has sought to avert famine and tame
inflation, in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone
attack on its fleet. In a conflict that began in February,
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine "a special operation".
The suspension of July's Black Sea Grain Initiative will cut
shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain
exporters, from its crucial Black Sea ports.
U.S. President Joe Biden called the move "purely
outrageous", saying it would increase starvation, while his top
diplomat accused Russia of weaponising food.
"Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports
is essentially a statement that people and families around the
world should pay more for food or go hungry," Secretary of State
Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black
Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the Russian-annexed Crimean
peninsula with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British
navy "specialists" had helped coordinate the "terrorist" attack.
Moscow also accused British navy personnel of blowing up the
Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, a claim that London said
was false and designed to distract from Russian military
failures in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the United
Nations and Group of 20 (G20) major economies must make a strong
response to what he called Russia's nonsensical move.
"This is a completely transparent attempt by Russia to
return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for
Asia," Zelenskiy said in a video address, adding that Russia
should be kicked out of the G20.
'HUNGER GAMES'
Russia's departure from the grain deal marks a new
development in a war that has recently been dominated by a
Ukrainian counteroffensive and Russian drone and missile attacks
that have destroyed more than 30% of Ukraine's generating
capacity and hit populated areas. Each side has accused the
other of being prepared to detonate radioactive bombs.
President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's invasion of its
smaller neighbour in an offensive he said was aimed at
demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine. Kyiv and the West say
the war is an unprovoked act of aggression by Moscow.
The grain deal had restarted shipments from Ukraine,
allowing sales on world markets, targeting the pre-war level of
5 million metric tonnes exported from Ukraine each month.
More than 9 million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower
products, barley, rapeseed and soya have been exported under the
deal, signed on July 22.
But ahead of its Nov. 19 expiry, Russia had repeatedly said
that there were serious problems with it. Ukraine complained
Moscow had blocked almost 200 ships from picking up grain
cargoes.
When the agreement was signed, the U.N. World Food Programme
said some 47 million people had moved into "acute hunger" as the
war halted Ukrainian shipments. The deal ensured safe passage in
and out of Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports in what an
official called a "de facto ceasefire" for the ships and
facilities covered.
Russia told U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a
letter, seen by Reuters, that it was suspending the deal for an
"indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee safety of
civilian ships" travelling under the pact.
Moscow asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on Monday to
discuss the attack, Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy
wrote on Twitter.
Five outbound and four inbound vessels safely passed through
the humanitarian corridor, the U.N. coordinator for the deal
said on Saturday.
"There are more than 10 vessels both outbound and inbound
waiting to enter the corridor," Amir Abdulla said in a
statement, adding there was no agreement between the parties for
the movement of vessels on Sunday.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, accusing Russia of
using a "false pretext" to sink the deal, called on "all states
to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its
obligations".
The European Union said "all parties must refrain from any
unilateral action that would imperil" a deal it described as a
critical humanitarian effort.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Reuters bureaus; Writing by
Guy Faulconbridge and William Mallard; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)