Russia halts rescue operation for 13 trapped miners - TASS

April 01, 2024 at 04:01 am EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday halted an operation aimed at saving 13 miners trapped in a mine since March 18, the TASS news agency cited mine management as saying.

Rescuers had to halt their work due to the risk of another collapse, it said. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)