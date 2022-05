MILAN, May 1 (Reuters) - Russia is committed to working to prevent a nuclear war ever beginning, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an Italian television interview on Sunday.

"Western media misrepresent Russian threats," Lavrov said, speaking in Russian through an Italian interpreter.

"Russia has never interrupted efforts to reach agreements that guarantee that a nuclear war never develops," he said. (Reporting by Gavin Jones and Valentina Za)