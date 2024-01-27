MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia has reached oil and oil products voluntary exports cuts of 500,000 barrels per day in January, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday, adding that the global oil market is balanced.

He said that Russian exports of oil to India are going according to plan, commenting after Reuters reported that about dozen tankers, loaded with 10 million barrels of Russian Sokol grade crude oil, have been stranded off the coast of South Korea for weeks. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)