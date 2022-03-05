Log in
Russia has yet to bring full military force to Ukraine -Analyst

03/05/2022 | 02:43pm EST
STORY: "It's frankly miraculous that they have allowed the Ukrainian Air Force to remain operational eight days into the war, when they should have theoretically had the capabilities to ground it very early on in operations," Clark said.

Russian forces in Ukraine sparked worldwide alarm on Friday (March 4) as they seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and Moscow blocked Facebook and some foreign media websites as it passed a "fake" news law amid mounting censure from global companies.

Clark speculated the Kremlin has so far allowed cell phone towers and other operational capabilities to stay intact, because Russian President Vladimir Putin would want to retain the ability to message the Ukrainian people, directly, in an attempt to control some of the narrative.

"We think that's a large part of why they have continued trying to, in many ways, message to the Ukrainian people instead of frankly imposing a blackout on Ukraine through cyber attacks and other means," he said.

Putin's actions have drawn almost universal worldwide condemnation and many countries have imposed heavy sanctions in an effort to squeeze the economy as the West balances punishment with avoiding a widening of the conflict.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.43% 200.06 Delayed Quote.-40.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
