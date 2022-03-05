Russia has yet to bring full military force to Ukraine -Analyst

Russian forces in Ukraine sparked worldwide alarm on Friday (March 4) as they seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and Moscow blocked Facebook and some foreign media websites as it passed a "fake" news law amid mounting censure from global companies.

Clark speculated the Kremlin has so far allowed cell phone towers and other operational capabilities to stay intact, because Russian President Vladimir Putin would want to retain the ability to message the Ukrainian people, directly, in an attempt to control some of the narrative.

"We think that's a large part of why they have continued trying to, in many ways, message to the Ukrainian people instead of frankly imposing a blackout on Ukraine through cyber attacks and other means," he said.

Putin's actions have drawn almost universal worldwide condemnation and many countries have imposed heavy sanctions in an effort to squeeze the economy as the West balances punishment with avoiding a widening of the conflict.