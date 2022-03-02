Russia hit with sanctions from around the world after Ukraine invasion

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The European Union, the United
States, Britain and others have hit Russia with a wide range of
sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine.
They have also imposed asset freezes, travel bans and other
restrictions on numerous Russian individuals including President
Vladimir Putin himself.
Following is a roundup of some of the broadest sanctions
imposed by major economies around the world.
EUROPEAN UNION
The European Union is excluding seven Russian banks from the
SWIFT messaging system that underpins global transactions, it
said on Wednesday.
The banks are Russia's second-largest lender VTB,
along with Bank Otrkitie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank,
Bank Rossiya, Sovcombank and VEB.
Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, and Gazprombank
have not been included as they are the main channels
for payments for Russian oil and gas, which EU countries are
still buying. But Sberbank said on Wednesday it was exiting
almost all European markets.
The EU has also frozen part of what it calls "Putin's war
chest" by banning its transactions and freezing all its assets
in the 27-nation bloc. This is meant to make it impossible for
the Russian central bank to liquidate its assets. It will also
ban EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds.
The EU is introducing measures to crimp Russia's
technological position in key areas from high-tech components to
cutting-edge software.
Nord Stream 2, a recently completed pipeline from Russia to
Germany, was awaiting regulatory approval by EU and German
authorities before Berlin put its certification on ice following
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
The EU has shut down its airspace for Russia, banning all
Russian aircraft from taking off, landing or overflying the EU.
It has banned the export, sale, supply or transfer of all
aircraft, aircraft parts and equipment to Russia.
The EU has toughened existing sanctions on goods that can be
used for civilian or military purposes, targeting the
military-industrial complex of Russia and Belarus and limiting
their access to advanced technology such as drones and software
for drones, software for encryption devices, semiconductors and
advanced electronics.
The bloc has also blacklisted prominent Russian individuals
including Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, although the
two are exempt from an EU travel ban - this is meant to enable
negotiations with them should the opportunity arise.
Still, Putin is now one of only three world leaders
blacklisted by the EU, along with Syria's Bashar al-Assad and
Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus. The blacklist currently
includes 654 individuals and 52 entities.
UNITED STATES
The United States has imposed sanctions on Russia's central
bank and other key sources of wealth, blocking Americans from
engaging in any transactions involving the bank, finance
ministry and national wealth fund.
Together with Britain it has also announced restrictions
that in effect kick most Russian banking assets out of both
countries. Their targets include Sberbank and VTB Bank
, Russia's two largest lenders.
Washington is implementing export controls that will
restrict Russian access to semiconductors, computers,
telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers, and
sensors needed to sustain its military capabilities.
The United States and EU already have sanctions in place on
Russia's energy and defence sectors, with state-owned gas
company Gazprom, its oil arm Gazpromneft and oil producers
Lukoil, Rosneft and Surgutneftegaz facing various types of curbs
on exports/imports and debt-raising.
Last week, Washington imposed sanctions on the company in
charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
The United States has closed its airspace to Russian planes.
BRITAIN
Together with the United States and EU, Britain has barred
British entities from transactions with Russia's central bank,
finance ministry and sovereign wealth fund.
It has imposed measures to prevent Russian companies from
issuing transferable securities and money market instruments in
the UK, and Russia cannot sell sovereign debt in the UK either.
Britain has barred a number of Russian banks from accessing
sterling and clearing payments through the UK.
London has further implemented measures to significantly
strengthen its trade restrictions against Russia. This will
include a prohibition against the export of a range of high-end
and critical technical equipment and components in sectors
including electronics, telecommunications and aerospace.
Britain will also introduce legislation to limit deposits
that Russian nationals can hold in UK bank accounts. The limit
will be 50,000 pounds ($66,860) at British banks.
Britain has banned Russian planes from its airspace.
JAPAN
Japan is joining the international sanctions on Russia's
central bank by limiting transactions with it, Prime Minister
Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
Tokyo has imposed export controls on semiconductors and
other high-tech products, and has suspended visa issuance for a
list of Russian individuals and entities.
CANADA
Canada shut its ports to Russian-owned ships on Tuesday and
said the holdings of all Russian oligarchs and companies in the
country are under review.
It had previously announced measures to isolate Russia
including imposing sanctions on President Putin, closing
Canadian airspace to Russian planes, banning oil imports and
forbidding Canadian financial institutions from dealing with the
Russian central bank.
AUSTRALIA
Australia has imposed sanctions on Russia targeting several
of its elite citizens and lawmakers.
